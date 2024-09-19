Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drop-offs and pick-ups at the front of Halifax’s hospital will not be possible next week as the entrance is shutting to traffic for five days.

As part of the construction of a new multi-storey car park at Calderdale Royal Hospital, the turning circle at the Dryclough Lane entrance will close to vehicles from 7am on Monday, September 23, reopening on Saturday, September 28.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the hospital’s main entrance via Dudwell Lane.

But Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, says visitors wishing to drive onto the site to pick up or drop off a loved one should use the alternative entrances via Dudwell Lane and Godfrey Road, where 30 minutes of free parking is available.

Calderdale Royal Hospital car park

The car park near the main entrance of the hospital shut in August so that the new 800-space multi-storey car park can be built.

The trust said then that the car park was expected to be closed for 18 months.

In the meantime, patients and visitors will be able to park in other areas around the hospital that were previously allocated for staff parking.

People wanting to park at the hospital should enter the hospital site via the Dudwell Lane and Godfrey Road entrances where additional patient and visitor parking spaces have been allocated.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “In addition to providing much needed additional parking on site, once finished the multi-storey car park will also free up space to allow for future development of a new adult and children’s accident and emergency department and new inpatient wards, which is expected to be completed by 2029.”