Calderdale Royal Hospital is shutting its car park near the main entrance for 18 months.

The closure starts next month and is so that a new 800-space multi-storey car park can be built that will double the number of parking spaces available.

While the car park is shut, patients and visitors will be able to park in other areas around the hospital that were previously allocated for staff parking.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust says the move means the overall number of parking spaces available for patients and visitors will remain the same until the multi-storey car park is built.

As reported by the Courier last week, a temporary park and ride car park is being established in Halifax town centre for NHS staff at High Street car park.

The park and ride transport will have pick-locations across Halifax and Huddersfield for NHS workers.

The car park near the main entrance of the hospital will close from August 1.

From that date, patients and visitors should enter the hospital site via the Dudwell Lane and Godfrey Road entrances where additional patient and visitor parking spaces have been allocated.

The trust says that as well as providing much-needed additional parking, the multi-storey car park will free up space to allow for a new adult and children’s A&E department and new inpatient wards, expected to be completed by 2029.

Rob Aitchison, deputy chief executive at the trust, said: “The current number of car parking spaces at Calderdale Royal Hospital is extremely limited and we know that patients and visitors can often find it very difficult to park at the hospital.

“We’re doing all we can now to future-proof car parking provision as our services expand and change at Calderdale Royal Hospital, including the provision of electric vehicle points.

"Once built, the new, 800-space car park will significantly improve car parking provision, almost doubling the total number of parking spaces available.”

