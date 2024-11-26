Controversial parking charges have been approved for Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge despite anger and concern from residents and businesses.

Calderdale Council scrutiny councillors have agreed to release cabinet’s recent decision to increase rates – by up to 400 per cent – or extend charging periods – mainly at on-street parking in those town centres – for implementation.

The council says these spots are demonstrably “premium” and in demand.

Concerned businesses are very worried the charges will discourage people from visiting their towns and there has been anger from residents.

Calderdale Conservatives had “called in” cabinet’s decision to the council’s place scrutiny board, and urged board members to send the decision back to the senior councillors, asking them to reconsider.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said they had three main issues – the extent of the increases, delegation of future rates to officers rather than councillors, and borrowing to pay for new machines.

“Four hundred per cent is a massive change,” he said.

“Equally concerning is the resolution that this should in future be delegated to officers – that’s worrying because this is known to be a highly contentious issue.

“That would effectively have all the debate under the radar in the future.”

Supporting him, Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) said the atmosphere in Brighouse had been “febrile” following the announcement amid fears trade would be affected and shoppers deserting to use supermarkets with free parking which ringed the town centre at a time when big Town Deal funded changes were coming in.

And Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said parking charges were an emotive issue where people should be widely consulted before bringing changes in.

He claimed delegation to officers raised the image of decisions being made in “smoke filled rooms”.

Council officers said they made charging decisions on other aspects of council business, for example at sports centres, and parking charges were no different.

Pricing was in line with that in comparable towns, they argued.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), cabinet member for Resources, said debate would not be stifled – people and councillors could ask questions at council and cabinet, contact councillors by email, speak at ward forums and town boards ,and ultimately demonstrate outside the town hall if they wanted to.

Delegation would allow flexibility to respond to private car park competitors in pricing, she argued.

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said a key aim was to encourage to people to park in car parks – which had much cheaper rates than on-street - with a need to keep the latter spaces turning over.

She argued people using car parks would be encouraged to stay longer in towns and visit more places.

“Of course we care about our towns – one of our three priorities is that they should be thriving and we don’t make decisions we think will have a detrimental effect,” she said.

A full list of the new parking charges can be found HERE.

Coun Courtney urged people to look at the amounts rather than the percentage.

In some cases these are an hourly rate from 20p to £1 for the half hour rate and from 40p to £2 for the hourly rate.