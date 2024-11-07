Drivers using “premium” council-run parking spaces in Brighouse town centre face a hike of 400 per cent in fees, says a concerned ward councillor.

Calderdale Council cabinet members have approved changes for spaces in Brighouse, Halifax and Hebden Bridge – all described as “premium” slots, mainly on-street bays.

Brighouse increases include short stay pay and display one hour bays at Commercial Street, Bradford Road, King Street, Market Street, Gooder Street and Briggate, which will see rates rise from 20p to £1 for the half hour slots and from 40p to £2 for the one hour slots.

On-street spaces are also being reduced as a result of Town Deal regeneration projects which will increase demand on them, councillors heard.

But ward councillor Howard Blagbrough said businesses fear impact on their trade.

“Short-stay parking in Brighouse will skyrocket by 400 per cent,” he said.

“Residents and businesses are still reeling from the unexpected blow of last year’s increases – which were hard enough - but these new proposals show a complete disregard for the impact these increases will have.”

Coun Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said the “drastic” charges risked deterring people from shopping and visiting Brighouse and could jeopardise work being done using £19.1m Town Deal funding.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said on-street tariffs were often set at a higher level to encourage motorists to use the – usually cheaper – car parks, leaving central spaces free for those who really needed them.

A town centre “clogged up” with vehicles hunting for cheap on-street spaces was not going to be “safe, vibrant and economically successful,” she said.

“An increase in tariff will also help to encourage motorists to change their habits and to park in the nearby car parks now so that disruption is minimised when available spaces are reduced by town centre improvements,” she added.

“Analysis of on-street and off-street parking data indicates that, even at peak times, there were over 160 spaces available in off-street car parks and so there is plenty of capacity to absorb vehicles from the central streets.

“In essence, the demand for parking is high in Brighouse and the aim of these charges is to get people to park in the outer car parks for anything other than the shortest of stays.”