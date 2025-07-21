Parking ticket scam: 'We never send text messages' warning to Calderdale residents over council parking scam
The message claims recipients owe a parking fine and urges them to click a link, says the council.
But the council says it will never sent a text to tell drivers they have received a fine.
"We have been made aware that a scam text message has been sent to some Calderdale residents, claiming that they owe a parking fine and urging them to click a suspicious link to pay,” the council said.
"We never send text messages to alert drivers that they have received a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).
"A PCN will either be attached to the windscreen of a vehicle or it will be issued through the post.
"Please do not click on any links in these scam messages.
"If you receive a message like this, report it to Action Fraud via actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 1232040.
"If you're ever unsure about a message claiming to be from Calderdale Council, contact us directly through our official channels.”