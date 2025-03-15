'Pavements are for people' says Calderdale Council as it launches battle against dangerous parking

Drivers parking on pavements are putting children and other vulnerable people in danger, says Calderdale Council.

It is launching a new campaign – ‘Pavements are for People’ – highlighting the problems caused by motorists parking on pavements in the hope of changing how people leave their vehicles.

The council says it undertook a survey with schools in the borough last autumn to gather the views of parents, carers and staff on the issue.

Almost 1,000 responses were received, with 64 per cent saying that pavement parking was a problem around their school.

The campaign has been funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Active Travel England and will include enforcement days to clamp down on illegal parking and highlight inconsiderate parking.

The council asserts pedestrians – in particular vulnerable road users such as older people, those with impaired vision or mobility, and people using pushchairs – are put at risk when people park their vehicles on pavements,

Schoolchildren also fall into that category and the council is using some of the funding to involve them in an art project to develop the campaign, with local artist, Rob Walker, leading workshops with children at Old Earth Primary in Elland, New Road Primary in Sowerby Bridge, and Copley Primary.

The children created artwork portraying the issue, said the council, including inspiring a new wall mural in the playground at Copley.

Pupils at Luddenden Foot Primary School have also supported the campaign, recording a special jingle.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), said the council was often contacted about this issue and hoped the art campaign would encourage drivers to think twice about their parking.

“We understand that the width of some of our roads can make parking more tricky but it’s important to always park considerately, thinking of other road and pavement users and, if necessary, to park a little further away,” she said.

“Parking a little further away and walking or wheeling to school is also better for our health and helps pupils to arrive at school energised and ready to learn.”

