Piece Hall gigs: What you need to know about travelling to the Halifax venue by train, bus and car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trains
The Piece Hall is a five minute walk from Halifax Railway Station, with direct links to Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford and Manchester stations.
Trains run in the direction of Manchester up to around 11.15pm and in the direction of Leeds and Bradford up to around 11.30pm.
It’s best to check times and when trains are running with National Rail Enquiries.
When leaving the railway station, cross over the road and head directly up Horton Street.
Take a right turn just after Railway Hotel on to Blackledge. You will then see The Piece Hall South Gate entrance.
Parking
As an historic building The Piece Hall does not have its own car park, but there are other places to park in the town centre within walking distance of The Piece Hall.
Cars can park in the car park at Dean Clough (HX3 5AX) which is around a 15 minute walk to the venue.
Parking is free on weekends and on weekdays after 5pm.
Alternatively, Calderdale Council has on-street parking spaces and town centre car parks located at:
- Thomas Street
- King Street
- Mulcture Hall Road
- Northgate House
- St Johns Lane
- Prescott Street
- Union Street
Buses
The Piece Hall is five minutes walk from Halifax Bus Station with regular services from across West Yorkshire.
Check bus times with Metro.
Exit the bus station by the Metro shop, turn right and continue upwards towards Wade Street. Turn left along Market Street and continue along past the row of shops. When you reach the corner, turn left and you will see the West Gate entrance to The Piece Hall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.