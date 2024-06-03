Piece Hall gigs: What you need to know about travelling to the Halifax venue by train, bus and car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Going to one of the many gigs at the Piece Hall in Halifax this summer? Here’s what you need to know about travelling to the historic venue.

Trains

The Piece Hall is a five minute walk from Halifax Railway Station, with direct links to Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford and Manchester stations.

Trains run in the direction of Manchester up to around 11.15pm and in the direction of Leeds and Bradford up to around 11.30pm.

It’s best to check times and when trains are running with National Rail Enquiries.

When leaving the railway station, cross over the road and head directly up Horton Street.

Take a right turn just after Railway Hotel on to Blackledge. You will then see The Piece Hall South Gate entrance.

Parking

As an historic building The Piece Hall does not have its own car park, but there are other places to park in the town centre within walking distance of The Piece Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cars can park in the car park at Dean Clough (HX3 5AX) which is around a 15 minute walk to the venue.

Parking is free on weekends and on weekdays after 5pm.

Alternatively, Calderdale Council has on-street parking spaces and town centre car parks located at:

Thomas Street

King Street

Mulcture Hall Road

Northgate House

St Johns Lane

Prescott Street

Union Street

Buses

The Piece Hall is five minutes walk from Halifax Bus Station with regular services from across West Yorkshire.

Check bus times with Metro.