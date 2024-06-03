Piece Hall gigs: What you need to know about travelling to the Halifax venue by train, bus and car

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Going to one of the many gigs at the Piece Hall in Halifax this summer? Here’s what you need to know about travelling to the historic venue.

Trains

The Piece Hall is a five minute walk from Halifax Railway Station, with direct links to Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford and Manchester stations.

Trains run in the direction of Manchester up to around 11.15pm and in the direction of Leeds and Bradford up to around 11.30pm.

Queue for George Ezra gig at The Piece Hall last yearQueue for George Ezra gig at The Piece Hall last year
It’s best to check times and when trains are running with National Rail Enquiries.

When leaving the railway station, cross over the road and head directly up Horton Street.

Take a right turn just after Railway Hotel on to Blackledge. You will then see The Piece Hall South Gate entrance.

Parking

As an historic building The Piece Hall does not have its own car park, but there are other places to park in the town centre within walking distance of The Piece Hall.

Cars can park in the car park at Dean Clough (HX3 5AX) which is around a 15 minute walk to the venue.

Parking is free on weekends and on weekdays after 5pm.

Alternatively, Calderdale Council has on-street parking spaces and town centre car parks located at:

  • Thomas Street
  • King Street
  • Mulcture Hall Road
  • Northgate House
  • St Johns Lane
  • Prescott Street
  • Union Street

Buses

The Piece Hall is five minutes walk from Halifax Bus Station with regular services from across West Yorkshire.

Check bus times with Metro.

Exit the bus station by the Metro shop, turn right and continue upwards towards Wade Street. Turn left along Market Street and continue along past the row of shops. When you reach the corner, turn left and you will see the West Gate entrance to The Piece Hall.

