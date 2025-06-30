Piece Hall: Weezer fans warned to leave plenty of time to travel to Halifax venue as M62 still closed

Leave plenty of time to travel.

That’s the message to Weezer fans ahead of tonight’s gig at The Piece Hall following an incident that has closed the motorway throughout most of the day.

The M62 is currently closed westbound near Huddersfield, between J24 and J22.

Emergency services including West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.

There are currently 60 minute delays on the approach to J24, with 6 miles of congestion, almost back to J26 (Bradford South).

Removal of the lorry's load, which is said to be foodstuffs, and clearance of debris following the fire is taking place.

The Piece Hall in Halifax has advised anyone attending tonight’s Weezer gig to leave plenty of time for travelling as the roads surrounding the M62 are busier than usual.

The Piece Hall shared: “Heading to see Weezer tonight?

"Please leave plenty of time for your journey as there are travel delays on the M62.

“Gates open at 6pm and the show starts soon after with two support acts.”

Drivers are being diverted around the closure through Sowerby Bridge and Ripponden, leading to congestion along the A58.

Ryburn Valley High School has also warned pupils and parents that buses may be delayed due to the closure.

The school said: "Due to an ongoing incident on the M62, there may be delays to school buses arriving and departing from Ryburn.

“Please allow extra time for journeys and check www.wymetro.com for the latest updates.”

Bus operator Team Pennine has also shared that it is seeing major delays to its services: “Due to an incident on the M62, we are currently experiencing delays on all of our services.

“At present time we are seeing delays of up to 90 minutes.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will keep you updated as the situation progresses.”