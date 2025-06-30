Traffic & Travel: Severe delays through Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge as lanes remain closed on M62

Closures on the M62 are impacting the surrounding roads in Calderdale as drivers are diverted.

The M62 is closed westbound near Huddersfield, between J24 and J22.

There’s currently 60 min delays on approach and three miles of congestion.

Drivers have been told to divert from J24 by following the solid square symbol, via the A629 north, the A646 and A58 west, through Sowerby Bridge and then the A672 south from Ripponden, to return to to J22.

Here are the roads where Calderdale drivers may see delays:

A58, Ripponden – Severe delays of eleven minutes on A58 Rochdale Road Westbound between Lower Brockwell Lane and Spring Street. Average speed ten mph.

A58, Sowerby Bridge – Delays of two minutes on A58 West Street Westbound between Nelson Street and Bridge Street.

A58, King Cross – Delays of two minutes on A58 Aachen Way Westbound in Brunswick Industrial Estate. Average speed ten mph.