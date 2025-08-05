Plan being drawn up for future of Calderdale's 'most important' road
Earlier this summer, works to the A58 Burdock Way flyover saw some overnight and weekend closures for work to maintain joints on the structure and some road surfacing.
In a Calderdale Council questions-to-cabinet members session, a councillor noted the structure - which carries one of the major routes in and out of Halifax - was ageing.
Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) said: “Given that this critical infrastructure is likely to reach the end of its lifespan in the next 20 or 30 years, and considering the slow pace of infrastructure development, please can the cabinet confirm what long-term planning is being undertaken to prepare for its eventual replacement or major refurbishment?”
Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said the A58 flyover structures “are actually our single most valuable and important highway asset” and would require significant maintenance investment in the coming decades.
To ensure the council maximised the life of the structures, in addition to routine general and principal inspections that are undertaken, the authority is developing a specific stand-alone plan for the structures.
“Several pieces of work have been done this year, including resurfacing of the deck, replacement of the movement joints and replacement of any defective drainage ironwork,” she said.
“Further inspections of specific elements are also planned, which may identify further required maintenance work.
“Currently there are no plans to replace the structures.
“However, the asset management plan will help us understand the likely future investments required, which will be reflected in future funding bids.”