Plans for 15 weeks of 50mph on M62 between Outlane and Ainley Top for drainage replacement works

There are proposals to reduce the speed limit on part of the M62 for 15 weeks to allow for works to take place.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A notice has been submitted to reduce impose a temporary 50mph speed restriction and ban certain vehicles between junction 23 and 24.

The works would start on August 11 and last for 15 weeks or until completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice has been submitted to reduce impose a temporary 50mph speed restriction and ban certain vehicles between junction 23 and 24.

The notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that National Highways Limited intends to make an Order on the M62 Motorway, in the County of West Yorkshire, to enable drainage replacement works to be carried out in safety.

“The works are expected to start at 8pm on Monday 11 August 2025 for 15 weeks, or until completed.

“The effect of the Order will be, for 24 hours a day, at times, during the works, to:

“(i) impose a temporary 50mph speed restriction on the M62 eastbound carriageway from 391 metres east of the exit slip road at Junction 23 (Outlane) eastwards to a point 2140 metres east of the M62 Junction 24 (Ainley Top) for a distance of 4460 metres;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(ii) impose a temporary 50mph speed restriction on the M62 eastbound entry and exit slip roads at Junction 24;

“(iii) ban vehicles with an overall width exceeding 9’6” in specified lanes on the M62 eastbound carriageway from 511 metres west of the exit slip road at Junction 24 to 2004 metres east of the eastbound entry slip road at Junction 24; and

“(iv) ban vehicles with an overall width exceeding 9’6” in specified lanes on the M62 westbound carriageway from 2300 metres west of the entry slip road at Junction 25 (Brighouse) to 602 metres west of the exit slip road at Junction 24.

“The works will also require 24 hours a day lane closures.”