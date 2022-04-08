Plans for double yellow lines outside shops in Calderdale village slammed by councillor

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) said the proposals related to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority funded corridor improvement scheme and affected some shops on Oldham Road, Ripponden.

“Residents recently received a letter informing them that double yellow lines are to be painted outside the businesses – which has a cafe, a sweet shop, a butcher’s and a greengrocer’s.

“The double yellow lines are are to extend from the businesses all the way past Rishworth School, so quite a considerable distance, with only a few designated parking spaces.

Double yellow lines

“As you can imagine, this has caused much alarm and distress to the business owners as people cannot park their cars outside,” she said.

Coun Issott said the business owners felt if customers could not do this they would not use them.

She raised the issue at the full Calderdale Council in the section of the meeting where the authority’s leader, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) answers questions on WYCA matters – on this occasion as Coun Swift was having to isolate, and Deputy Leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) replied.

Coun Issott asked: “Can I ask why decisions such as this one are being made on computer modelling and by people in Leeds that have never been to the site?

“I spoke to Highways in Calderdale about it and they agreed that a site visit really needed to happen.”

Coun Scullion said normally computer modelling had its merits but she would pass the comments on to WYCA.

“Actually, we have really pressed the Combined Authority officers to make sure that site visits have been done so I will pass that on,” she said.

Coun Scullion said she would also make sure Coun Issott got a written response.