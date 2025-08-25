Plans to reduce speed limits around a Calderdale village have been delayed

A speed reduction scheme which was green-lit for a Calderdale rural route is being held up by staff shortages.

Greetland and Stainland ward councillor Christine Prashad (Lib Dem) asked Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, when it would happen.

Coun Prashad said: “Many people within our ward were pleased to hear that a speed reduction scheme on Park Lane and Forest Hill Road has finally been given the go-ahead.

Coun Christine Prashad.

“It is now shame to hear this tin can has been kicked down the road due to a lacking of staffing within the team that apply for traffic regulation orders.

“Could you provide some idea as to when this department will be back on track and the speed reduction in place?”

Traffic regulation orders (TROs) are necessary when changes in speed limits, for example, are required.

Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) said she could not say exactly when it would be but would find out for Coun Prashad.

Councillor Sarah Courtney.

She confirmed staffing was the issue, with the council trying to recruit staff to fill vacancies in a number of departments.

Recently the council had been receiving some help regarding traffic regulation orders from Leeds Council, who had some spare capacity.

She said TROs are impacted by both legal and highway engineering staffing.

In the case of highway engineers, councils across the country were experiencing shortages, said Coun Courtney.

In general terms, she said: “I know here are certain areas across the council where there are posts available and we’re trying to recruit.”