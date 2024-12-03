'Please try and avoid area' plea after car smashes into wall in Calderdale town centre
Drivers are being urged to avoid part of Elland after a crash.
A car is reported to have crashes into a wall outside Elland Community Hub on Huddersfield Road.
The hub posted on social media at around 3.45pm, urging people to avoid the area.
"We’d like to inform everyone that there has been a car accident at Elland Community Hub,” they said.
"Please try to avoid Huddersfield Road between the Elland Community Hub and B&M until further notice.
"We are relieved to report that everyone involved is okay. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! Stay safe!”