'Please try and avoid area' plea after car smashes into wall in Calderdale town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:56 BST
Drivers are being urged to avoid part of Elland after a crash.

A car is reported to have crashes into a wall outside Elland Community Hub on Huddersfield Road.

The hub posted on social media at around 3.45pm, urging people to avoid the area.

"We’d like to inform everyone that there has been a car accident at Elland Community Hub,” they said.

The crash in Elland happened this afternoon

"Please try to avoid Huddersfield Road between the Elland Community Hub and B&M until further notice.

"We are relieved to report that everyone involved is okay. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! Stay safe!”

