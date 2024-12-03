'Please try and avoid area' plea after car smashes into wall in Calderdale town centre

Drivers are being urged to avoid part of Elland after a crash.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car is reported to have crashes into a wall outside Elland Community Hub on Huddersfield Road.

The hub posted on social media at around 3.45pm, urging people to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d like to inform everyone that there has been a car accident at Elland Community Hub,” they said.

The crash in Elland happened this afternoon

"Please try to avoid Huddersfield Road between the Elland Community Hub and B&M until further notice.

"We are relieved to report that everyone involved is okay. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! Stay safe!”