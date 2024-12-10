Police in Brighouse today: Body found in the River Calder at Brighouse
Police were called to Cliffe Road, Brighouse at about 10am this morning (Tuesday) to reports a body had been seen in the River Calder, near to Rastrick Bridge.
Emergency services attended and located the body of an adult woman in the river near the bank.
The woman was recovered, and it was confirmed she was deceased.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Initial enquiries into the incident are ongoing, although there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.
"Anyone who witnessed the woman enter the water or who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 0427.
“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”
The A643 Briggate was closed both ways from Bridge End to Mill Royd Street throughout the morning due to the incident.