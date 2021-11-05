Police release details of incident that closed North Bridge in Halifax

Emergency services were called to the edge of Halifax town centre on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement from West Yorkshire Police a spokesperson said: "At 2.07pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a concern for safety report for a female from Halifax.

"The female was located on North Bridge and officers were deployed to engage with her.

Emergency services were called to North Bridge in Halifax

"She fell from the bridge a short time later and was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

"Due to the nature of the circumstances leading up to the incident, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."