Popular train operator announces 500,000 half-price train tickets for journeys across the North of England

Half-a-million discounted tickets for train journeys across the North of England are up for grabs, train operator Northern has announced.

The train operator has slashed the price of select Advance Purchase tickets as part of the nationwide ‘Rail Sale’ which starts today (January 14) and runs until next Monday, January 20.

Tickets are valid for travel between Sunday, January 19 and Monday, March 31 and can be bought online or at ticket offices across the Northern network.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 500,000 Advance Purchase tickets we’re making available for the Rail Sale will be spread the length and breadth of our network.

Northern has announced 50 per cent off their Advance Purchase tickets.

“Northern already offers exceptional value for money – with the average price of a journey with Northern costing around £4 – and so we’re pleased to be able to offer these Rail Sale fares to our customers, making the train an even more attractive option.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/