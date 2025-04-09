Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents will soon find out which Calderdale streets and roads are likely to see improvement through millions of pounds of spending over the next two years.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior councillors are being asked to approve the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement programme for highway maintenance, safer roads and active travel and public rights of way for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Approving the programme will enable funding agreements to be signed by the council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority to unlock the cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will give the council £15m to spend on roads and other highway infrastructure, with around £12m expected to be spent on maintaining roads, repairing walls and bridges, and road safety measures.

Halifax Town Hall

Calderdale Council’s cabinet members are also being asked to agree to incorporate the sum of £1.7m into the council’s overall Capital Programme to deliver the highways work.

In a report to the cabinet, councillors are reminded: “Whilst addressing the basics of highway maintenance and road safety within the constraints of the available funding, this programme contributes to the council’s corporate priorities.

“The programme will help in reducing inequalities by ensuring everyone has good transport connections to key services and employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will support our thriving towns and places by growing the economy, creating well-connected places and encourage people to travel actively and sustainably.

“It will support climate action by reducing carbon and improving air quality and it will help us be a sustainable and effective council by meeting our legal and statutory obligations and ensuring value for money.”

Most of the funding earmarked for asset management is due to be spent on carriageway resurfacing, surface dressing and patching and road reconstruction.

More than 500 roads across the borough are included in the proposed programme of work over the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also outlines challenges of managing this extensive network, with councils across the country facing unprecedented demand for planned and reactive highways maintenance – exceeding available funding.

Maintaining the condition of the roads in Calderdale continues to be a challenge, with the borough’s topography and vulnerability to adverse weather putting additional pressure on the available funding and network condition, says the report they will consider on Monday, April 14.