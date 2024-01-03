£1 train tickets: These routes through Halifax are part of Northern's ‘Flash Sale’

Northern has launched a three-day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.

Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm on Friday (January 5) at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, 10 January and Friday, 1 March 2024 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.

Halifax train station

Here are some of the routes through Halifax with £1 tickets:

Chester – Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria

Leeds – Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morecambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York

Manchester (Victoria) – Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Flash Sale’ extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.

“We hope the ‘Flash Sale’ will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.