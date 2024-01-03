£1 train tickets: These routes through Halifax are part of Northern's ‘Flash Sale’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm on Friday (January 5) at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.
‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, 10 January and Friday, 1 March 2024 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.
Here are some of the routes through Halifax with £1 tickets:
Chester – Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria
Leeds – Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morecambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York
Manchester (Victoria) – Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Flash Sale’ extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.
“We hope the ‘Flash Sale’ will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.
“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.