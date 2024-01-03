News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

£1 train tickets: These routes through Halifax are part of Northern's ‘Flash Sale’

Northern has launched a three-day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets for journeys across the North of England up for grabs from just £1.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 14:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tickets are on-sale now and available until 4pm on Friday (January 5) at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, 10 January and Friday, 1 March 2024 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel.

Read More
Read more: Here are 10 quirky facts about Halifax that you may not know
Halifax train stationHalifax train station
Halifax train station
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are some of the routes through Halifax with £1 tickets:

Chester – Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria

Leeds – Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morecambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York

Manchester (Victoria) – Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The ‘Flash Sale’ extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.

“We hope the ‘Flash Sale’ will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.

“As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Related topics:NorthHalifaxTicketsMark PowlesEnglandChesterLeeds