A Halifax road has been shut after a car crashed into a takeaway.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road at 4.08am today after the car smashed into Abaseen.

The road has been closed near the junction with Hopwood Lane while teams investigate and make the area safe.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there are no injuries confirmed at this time.

Calderdale Council has posted: “Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

The road was still being reported as closed by the AA at noon.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.