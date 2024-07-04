Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a Halifax takeaway has spoken of his shock after a stolen car smashed into his business today.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road at 4.08am after the car ploughed into the side of Abaseen.

Owner of the business Nisar Noor was alerted by a call in the early hours and rushed to the premises to discover a car wedged into the building.

He does not know when he will be open again.

The crash happened on Queens Road in Halifax this morning

"It’s one of those things you don’t expect to happen,” he said.

He has worked at Abaseen since 2013 and run it since 2017.

Police have this afternoon revealed that the car that crashed – an Audi A3 – was reported stolen last week.

There was no one in the car when police arrived.

Emergency services are working to make the area safe

Two people have been arrested in connection with the accident and enquiries are continuing.

It is not yet know what caused the car to crash.

But Mr Noor said he has raised the issue of vehicles speeding on Queens Road with Calderdale Council and called for speed calming measures.

Queens Road has been shut both ways between Parkinson Lane and Hopwood Lane since the accident while structural engineers make the area safe, with drivers being urged to find alternative routes.

The AA was reporting the road still closed at 2pm.

Anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.