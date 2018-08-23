Rail chiefs to unveil expansion plans for Brighouse station

Residents will see upgrades to Brighouse railway station for the first time as more plans for the Great North Rail Project are unveiled.

Network Rail and Northern will carry out platform extensions at Brighouse railway station to accommodate newer and longer trains which will call at the station.

Network Rail is holding a public drop-in session where residents can find out more about the work.

This will take place on Tuesday August 28 between 4.30pm and 7pm at The Link Room, Central Methodist Church, Commercial Street.

