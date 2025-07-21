Rail prices: Northern to offer students half price train tickets for the entire academic year

Train operator Northern is encouraging parents and guardians to lock in an early bird discount of 50 per cent off train tickets for the coming academic year.

The operator hopes the discount will convince parents and guardians of children aged under 16 to trust the train for their school run.

The discount of 50 per cent off the child season ticket price for the 2025-26 academic year is available until 11.59pm on Thursday, 31 July.

Season tickets for those under 16, and Year 11 students, purchased after this date will be 40% off the normal child season ticket price. Term time tickets will also become available from this date.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director for Northern, said: "As we continue in our mission to make our railway accessible and as easy to use as possible, annual education season tickets are there to offer the best value for journeys to school and college.

"We're encouraging parents and guardians to take advantage of even bigger savings now before of the end of July, where the discounts available will reduce.

"Locking-in this earlybird discount with a season ticket not only saves a lot of money; it ticks one more thing off the back to school list and it means no more faffing around with day or weekly tickets too."

Tickets will be delivered in time for the new school term in September.