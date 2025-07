Large swathes of Yorkshire were hit by drought 30 years ago, when some of the county’s reservoirs resembled small deserts.

The scale of the drought caught many people by surprise and at the time every burst water main made headlines.

Water companies vowed to improve their customer service, increase investment and crackdown on the amount of water lost through leaks.

We’re taking a look back at some pictures from that time, when water tankers roamed the streets and reservoir levels were low.

1 . 1995 drought A water tanker struggles to get up Salterhebble Hill

3 . 1995 drought Albert Water, water treatment plant