Rastrick road closed and a diversion in place for four weeks due to repair and maintenance works
A road in Rastrick will be closed for four weeks for repair and maintenance works to take place.
Brook Grain Hill, off Thornhill Road, will be closed until July 2.
The closure is to allow for Northern Gas Networks to complete utility repair and maintenance works.
The footway won’t be closed but a diversion will be in place for vehicles.
Drivers need to continue on Rosemary Lane, turn sharp right towards Rastrick Common, continue on Ogden Lane and onto Thornhill Road.