Reminder: A58 Burdock Way flyover in Halifax to see closures this month for essential maintenance

Burdock Way, Halifax.

A programme of essential work is taking place along the A58 Burdock Way flyover in Halifax, to make necessary improvements to the road surface.

Calderdale Council will be replacing the movement joints on the flyover and carrying out resurfacing work.

This essential maintenance will protect the structure and vehicles using the road and improve the road surface.

Whilst work is taking place it will be necessary for the road to be closed.

To minimise disruption caused by this closure, the work will be carried out overnight and at weekends and will be limited to one carriageway at a time.

The south west carriageway, for vehicles travelling from Brighouse/Stump Cross towards Halifax, will be closed on Monday, July 7 from 11pm until 7am.

On Tuesday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 9 the road will be closed between 8pm and 7am, with the closure on Thursday, July 10 from 11pm to 7am.

The road will close at 11pm on Friday, July 11 and remain fully closed on the weekend of Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.

The north east carriageway, for routes from Halifax towards Stump Cross/Brighouse, will be closed from Monday, July 14 during the hours of 8pm and 7am, with a full closure on the weekend of Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20.

Diversion routes will be in place, and every effort has been taken to minimise disruption. This includes delaying the evening closure timings on days when there are events at the Piece Hall and working around the ongoing improvement work happening in the town centre. However, motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra time for any necessary journeys on these roads.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The Burdock Way flyover, or Hebble Viaduct as it’s also known, is a busy route in and out of Halifax.

This iconic part of the town’s skyline was built in the 1970s and as part of regular inspections, it’s been identified that essential work is now required to some of the joints on the structure.

“This is relatively straightforward maintenance, as the issue has been identified at an early stage, but for the safety of the workforce and road users, it will be necessary for us to completely close the carriageway to allow work to take place.

"We are also using this opportunity to carry out surface improvements and other maintenance work.

“We understand how well used this part of road is, especially during weekday rush hours, so we’ve limited this closure to overnight and at weekends, and work will be carried out in two stages to ensure only one carriageway is closed at a time.

"We’ve also taken other factors into account, such as timing the closures around the evening events taking place at the Piece Hall, when we expect the roads to be busier.

“We thank road users for their patience whist this important work is completed.

"The work will protect the structure and improve the road surface, prolonging the lifespan of the road.”