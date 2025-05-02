Ripponden moor fire: Photos from Courier readers as firefighters continue to battle Calderdale moor fire near M62

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 11:24 BST
Courier readers and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been sharing their photos of the huge fire raging across Calderdale moorland.

Fire crews are now into their second day of dealing with the blaze off Oldham Road in Ripponden.

It broke out yesterday afternoon and quickly spread, at one point requiring 18 teams of firefighters plus additional support.

The latest update from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service still urges people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said this morning: “Fire development has remained steady overnight.

"The area covered is approximately 3km by 2km with an active 50 meter flame front.

"There are multiple hotspots across this area.

"Crews remain working at the scene this morning to prevent further flare ups and to target hot spots.

"Please continue to avoid the area.”

Why is A672 Oldham Road closed: Crews' second day tackling huge Calderdale moorland fire as people still urged to avoid the area

Photo by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo by Janine Brooks Essel

Photo by Janine Brooks Essel

Photo by Gareth Helliwell

Photo by Gareth Helliwell

Photo by Janine Brooks Essel

Photo by Janine Brooks Essel

