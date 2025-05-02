Fire crews are now into their second day of dealing with the blaze off Oldham Road in Ripponden.

It broke out yesterday afternoon and quickly spread, at one point requiring 18 teams of firefighters plus additional support.

The latest update from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service still urges people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said this morning: “Fire development has remained steady overnight.

"The area covered is approximately 3km by 2km with an active 50 meter flame front.

"There are multiple hotspots across this area.

"Crews remain working at the scene this morning to prevent further flare ups and to target hot spots.

"Please continue to avoid the area.”

