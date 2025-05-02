Why is A672 Oldham Road closed: Crews' second day tackling huge Calderdale moorland fire as people still urged to avoid the area

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd May 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 09:26 BST
Firefighters are into their second day of tackling a massive Calderdale moorland fire.

Teams spent all of yesterday afternoon and last night trying to put out the blaze near Oldham Road in Ripponden.

They were initially called yesterday lunchtime but the fire quickly spread and at its peak, there were 18 crews plus support units battling the flames.

In an update this morning West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Seven crews and supporting units remain at the scene this morning after continuing to monitor and tackle the fire overnight.

The fire off Oldham Road in Ripponden

"Crews and partner agencies will continue their work this morning.

"Please continue to avoid the area.

"Further updates will follow.”

The A672 Oldham Road is still closed both ways this morning between M62 J22 (Rishworth Moor) and Rishworth New Road.

Moor fire. Picture: Mirfield Fire Station

In a 9am update, the fire and rescue service said: “Fire development has remained steady overnight. The area covered is approximately 3km by 2km with an active 50 meter flame front. There are multiple hotspots across this area.

"Crews remain working at the scene this morning to prevent further flare ups and to target hot spots.

"Please continue to avoid the area.”

