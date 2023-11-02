News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Road between Elland and West Vale set to close next week to allow for removal of trees

A road between Elland and West Vale will be closed overnight next week to allow for works to take place.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Long Wall will be closed 8pm on November 6 to 4pm on November 7 for highway repair and maintenance works.

The works will take place from the junction at Saddleworth Road and Long Wall to the junction at Long Wall and Jepson Lane, Elland.

There will be the removal of trees suffering Ash Die Back adjacent to and over hanging highway B6114.

Related topics:West Vale