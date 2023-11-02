Road between Elland and West Vale set to close next week to allow for removal of trees

A road between Elland and West Vale will be closed overnight next week to allow for works to take place.

Long Wall will be closed 8pm on November 6 to 4pm on November 7 for highway repair and maintenance works.

The works will take place from the junction at Saddleworth Road and Long Wall to the junction at Long Wall and Jepson Lane, Elland.