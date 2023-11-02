Road between Elland and West Vale set to close next week to allow for removal of trees
A road between Elland and West Vale will be closed overnight next week to allow for works to take place.
Long Wall will be closed 8pm on November 6 to 4pm on November 7 for highway repair and maintenance works.
The works will take place from the junction at Saddleworth Road and Long Wall to the junction at Long Wall and Jepson Lane, Elland.
There will be the removal of trees suffering Ash Die Back adjacent to and over hanging highway B6114.