Road closed: Drivers facing diversions through West Vale as Rochdale Road closed for works

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:47 BST
A road through West Vale is closed to allow for Northern Powergrid works

Rochdale Road is closed both ways from the scissor junction at Long Wall to the junction with Stainland Road.

The closures are set to be in place until April 24 to allow for utility repair and maintenance works to take place.

Drivers are being diverted via Saddleworth Road and Stainland Road.

Bus routes are affected by the closure.

The 501 on the route from Halifax to Huddersfield has changed its route and instead of travelling to Elland via Rochdale Road it will instead use Saddleworth Road.

