Road closed: Halifax town centre road to be closed for works until December

A road in Halifax town centre to be closed for works until December.

Crown Street will be closed from September 26 until December 9.

The notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that Calderdale Council because of works by Roadway UK Ltd intend to make an Order the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed in the length of Crown Street from its junction with Broad Street for a distance of approximately 17 metres.

“Provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with works being carried out and pedestrian access is maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained to closure point. For alternative route follow diversion on site.”

The closure will be in operation 24 hours a day from September 26 until December 9.

