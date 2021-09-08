Road closure remains as woman is taken to hospital after serious two car crash in Calderdale

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a crash at the junction of Per Lane and Keighley Road at 7.55am.

Firefighters from Illingworth and Halifax freed two people who were trapped in the vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital and the road closure remains in place.

A road closure is in place in Illingworth

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called at 7.51am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Keighley Road, Illingworth.

"Officers attended and a woman in her fifties has been taken to hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing and road closures remain in place at this time."

A spokesperson for WYFRS said Calderdale Council officers have been requested to clear the road of debris and oil.