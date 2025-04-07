Road closures and diversions: Elland bridge and surrounding roads set to be closed for a few days this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The area around Elland bridge is set to be closed overnight for a few days this month.

Parts of Briggate, Elland Bridge and Saddleworth Road are closed for Northern Gas Networks works to take place.

The closures are set to be in place from April 21 to 25 between 7pm and 6am daily.

Road closed

Elland Bridge will be closed from 33m from Bridgefield Mills to junction with Briggate for a distance of approximately 21 metres.

Briggate will be closed from its junction with Saddleworth Road to outside 21 Briggate for a distance of approximately 40 metres.

Saddleworth Road will be closed from No.3 to junction with Briggate for a distance of approximately 26 metres.

Diversions will be in place.

The alternative route for Elland Bridge is via unaffected part of Briggate, Elland Riorges Link, Calderdale Way, Park Road and vice versa.

The alternative route for Briggate is via unaffected part of Briggate, Elland Riorges Link, Southgate, Victoria Road, Jepson Lane, Longwall, Saddleworth Road and vice versa.

The alternative route for Saddleworth Road is via unaffected part of Saddleworth Road, Elland, Longwall, Jepson Lane, Victoria Road, Elland Riorges Link, Eastgate, Briggate and vice versa.

The closures will be in operation daily between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

