Two roads will be shut and new crossings are set to be introduced in part of Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has submitted final plans aimed at making travelling around Skircoat “more pleasant, safe and conveniant”.

It wants to use funding from Active Travel England and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to introduce a raft of measures in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says its final proposals have been developed using feedback from a public consultation in autumn last year.

Skircoat Green in Halifax

Common themes from those who shared their views included issues with traffic - including parking and speeding - and a desire for improved crossings and pedestrian facilities.

The plans include widening paths and additional benches in Savile Park, with solar lighting to improve visibility.

There also proposals for new pedestrian and cycle crossings on Skircoat Moor Road, Free School Lane and Savile Park Road; a new shared use footway/cycleway between Savile Park and Manor Heath Park; and a new footway connecting Birdcage Lane from New Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the plans are approved, the closure for through traffic from Stafford Road to Huddersfield Road would be made permanent and New Lane would be shut to through traffic.

New pedestrian and cycle zebra crossings would be introduced on Skircoat Green Road to make it easier and safer to get to Manor Heath Park, and a ‘School Street’ would be created on Stafford Square to temporarily restrict vehicles at school pick-up and drop-off times, with some exemptions applied.

Subject to approval, the work should start later this year.

The council has also been working with Holy Trinity and St Mary’s primary schools to trial the reintroduction of the school street on Swires Road.

This week, the road has been closed to traffic at drop off times, with a ‘park and stride’ scheme allowing cars to park at Arden Road Social Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the public consultation at the end of last year.

"Since the start of 2025, we’ve been busy collating and reviewing the feedback received, to develop a final set of proposals.

“The proposed improvements aim to make travelling around Skircoat safer, more accessible and more pleasant, addressing key issues highlighted by residents.”