Road closures: Four for Halifax motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 9pm March 13 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm November 27 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

