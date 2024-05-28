Road closures: Seven for Calderdale drivers to be aware of over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway authority network.

• M62, from 8pm May 20 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for survey works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9.30pm May 29 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Slip closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm June 1 to 5.30am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, mobile lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M62, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8am June 10 to 3.30pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Hard shoulder closure for inspection/ survey works.