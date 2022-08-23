Road closures: Three lane and slip road closures on M62 for Calderdale drivers to be aware of this week
Drivers in and around Calderdale have three National Highways closures to watch out for.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• M62, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closures for inspection works.
Most Popular
-
1
Here is when Halifax's new pool and leisure centre near North Bridge could open
-
2
Halifax woman's funeral appeal for nephew, 20, who was stabbed to death
-
3
Hebden Bridge squatters report windows smashed after multiple break-in bids
-
4
Fundraiser in honour of courageous Calderdale mum-of-three battling cancer for third time
-
5
Police hunting thieves who stole Halifax firm's security equipment
• M62, from 9pm September 2 to 5.30am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 20 to 22 lane closures and slip road closure due to general maintenance works.
• M62, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 20 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for communications.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.