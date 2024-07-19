Road in Calderdale village to be closed with major diversion set to be in place for two weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in a Calderdale village is set to be closed for two weeks with a major diversion in place.

Part of Law Lane in Southowram will be closed from July 22 with work expected to be completed by August 9.

The closure of a 70 metre section from the junction with Miners Way to Cain Lane is to allow for utility repair and maintenance works by Northern Gas Networks.

There will be a diversion in place for vehicles.

Drivers are being told to take the alternative route via Cain Lane, Church Lane, Brookfoot Lane, Elland Road, Halifax Road, Brighouse Road, Leeds Road, Godley Lane, Godley Branch Road, Beacon Hill Road, Bank Top and onto the unaffected part of Law Lane.

The 571 bus service and HX2 bus service will also be disrupted by the works.

Metro has shared the service will divert as follows:

From Halifax direct to Hipperholme Crossroads diverting via Brighouse Road and Halifax Road to Brighouse Bus Station, Elland Road, Brookfoot Lane to Southowram Turning Circle, then a normal route to Brighouse and Shelf serving Stoney Lane.

From Shelf a normal route to Brighouse serving Stoney Lane then omitting Southowram and diverting via Halifax Road and Brighouse Road to Hipperholme Crossroads to Halifax.

Service HX2 will divert via Pinnar Lane.

