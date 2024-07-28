Road shut in Hebden Bridge: Calderdale town centre road closed this morning after police incident

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2024, 08:40 BST
One of the roads in Hebden Bridge town centre is shut this morning after a police incident.

Crown Street is closed after police were called at around 9pm last night.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

If you have any information that might help with the police’s investigation, call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

