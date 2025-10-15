Roadworks mean Calderdale community 'cut off for weeks at a time'

Roadworks in part of Calderdale are cutting people off “for weeks at a time”, says a ward councillor.

Coun Leah Webster (Lab, Ryburn) said people living in Mill Bank and Cottonstones, in Ripponden, have been affected by frequent road closures and bus cancellations caused by “the repeated failure and repair of water and other utilities’ ageing infrastructure”.

People who do not have private transport, are older, have a disability or cannot afford taxis are left at risk or inconvenience when they cannot get to work, miss health appointments or are unable to carry out other essential activities, said Coun Webster.

She said: “The community can be cut off and without public transport for weeks at a time.”

This was at a time when the council’s plan for Net Zero was to encourage more use of public transport to help fight the climate emergency, added Coun Webster.

She urged council cabinet members to help.

“The utility companies carry the main responsibility but have been largely unresponsive to repeated requests for better management,” she said.

“Council officers say they have little influence or responsibility in managing the consequences.

“However, the council’s street works service could act to give utility companies shorter permits or even fine the companies when they over-run.

“In our experience, it is frequently the reinstatement of the road surface after repairs that can cause delays for up to five days.”

Coun Webster urged the council to bring utility companies together with the local community group to build residents’ needs into works from the start.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the council could not develop a specific street works policy as it, and all other local authorities, are governed by the Department of Transport and must follow the department’s statutory guidance in relation to how permits for work are raised and co-ordinated.

But where the council could, it was looking at changes.

“A lot of the work is emergency work and we have to give permits for that,” she said. “It is very challenging.

“We do try and restrict works to shorten hours and we are looking at bringing in a lane rental permit scheme.”

The latter will see utility companies paying by the day.