Rochdale Road closed: Four vehicle crash shuts major Calderdale route and diverts buses including school service
The accident on Rochdale Road in Triagle was reported at 2.10pm.
The road is shut due to debris in the road and two people are understood to have been taken to hospital.
Police, paramedics and firefighters have been deployed to help.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 2.12pm to report a collision on Rochdale Road at Triangle.
"Three ambulances and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”
Team Pennine has posted that some of its bus services – including a school bus – are having to follow different routes.
"Due to an incident at Triangle, some of our buses will be diverting,” it said.
"The 587 will divert from Halifax Bus Station direct to Ripponden. All stops between Halifax and Ripponden will be missing.
"The 561 will terminate at Sowerby Bridge Station Road.
"The 562 will terminate at Ripponden.
"The S7 school service is diverting via Barkisland and West Vale.
"This is in place until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience.”