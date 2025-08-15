Scammonden Moor Fire: 'Please avoid the area' warning as eight fire crews scrambled to massive Calderdale moor blaze

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:27 BST
People are being urged to avoid part of Calderdale where a huge moorland fire has broken out.

Dozens of firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in Scammonden.

They were alerted at 3.41pm and say eight crews are currently there.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re asking the public to avoid the area as there is a large plume of smoke.”

If you see a fire in progress call 999.

