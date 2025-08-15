People are being urged to avoid part of Calderdale where a huge moorland fire has broken out.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in Scammonden.

They were alerted at 3.41pm and say eight crews are currently there.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re asking the public to avoid the area as there is a large plume of smoke.”

If you see a fire in progress call 999.