Scammonden Moor Fire: 'Please avoid the area' warning as eight fire crews scrambled to massive Calderdale moor blaze
People are being urged to avoid part of Calderdale where a huge moorland fire has broken out.
Dozens of firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in Scammonden.
They were alerted at 3.41pm and say eight crews are currently there.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re asking the public to avoid the area as there is a large plume of smoke.”
If you see a fire in progress call 999.