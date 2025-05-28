Severe delays on the M62 with one lane closed Eastbound between J22 and J23
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 this afternoon (Wednesday).
One lane is closed due to crash on M62 Eastbound from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield)
Drivers are facing severe delays of 25 minutes.
Average speed ten mph.
AA Travel News shows there are also delays of seven minutes on M62 Westbound between J28 A650 Bradford Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
Average speed 20 mph.
