Severe flooding closes parts of railway across Calderdale as Storm Franklin strikes

Train operator Northern has issued a “do not travel” alert to passengers on some routes due to the impact of storms.

After significant damage was caused to the network by Storms Dudley and Eunice last week, torrential rain throughout the weekend has seen flooding on parts of the Calder Valley line between Leeds and Manchester.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebden Bridge Train Station.

While Network Rail teams have spent the weekend monitoring water levels and attempting to clear water from the tracks and passengers are strongly advised to check their journeys before they travel, and for some routes, not to travel at all.

Network Rail and operators are also making final checks on the condition of the Calder Valley between Leeds and Manchester via Bradford and Rochdale, with the hope that trains will be able to run later this morning (Monday) although an amended timetable with be in operation.

Trains are also unable to call at Mirfield.

There will be no replacement buses on the stopping services due to the flooding.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail, said: “As we have seen across much of the network this week, severe weather brings severe challenges for the railway. My team have spent the weekend battling the elements but such heavy downpours brought by Storm Franklin have caused multiple sites to flood, which means trains are not able to serve some places for the start of service this morning.