Roads closed in Calderdale as flood warnings continue to be in place
Drivers are being told to be extremely careful as there is surface water on roads across Calderdale.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 11:10 pm
Park Road is closed in both directions due to the canal bursting its banks.
There is also water on the roads at Mill Royd Street/Bridge End at Brighouse.
Mill Lane at Mixenden is closed will remain closed until tomorrow due to a collapsed wall that needs to be repaired.
Residents have been told to avoid the area.
Calderdale Council has also reported that the water is high at Callis Bridge in Todmorden, although it is still passable with care.
Residents should avoid the area if they can but to drive slowly and with caution if necessary.
For more information on flood warnings and advice visit www.eyeoncalderdale.com