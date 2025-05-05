Sowerby Bridge accident: 999 crews scrambled to crash on busy Calderdale road
A busy Calderdale route has been closed by a crash.
The accident is understood to have happened at around 4.20pm on Burnley Road at the top of Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge.
Police, firefighters and paramedics have been at the scene.
The road was still shut at around 6pm and the Courier understands it is expected to be shut until at least 8pm.
We will update this story with more information as we get it confirmed.
Anyone with information about what happened, or dash cam footage, should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.