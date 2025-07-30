Sowerby bus service to divert for a month to allow for work by Northern Gas Networks

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
A bus service through Sowerby will miss stops and divert during month long road closure.

Fore Lane is closed for Northern Gas Networks works until August 29.

placeholder image
Read More
Remaining shows at The Piece Hall 2025 - all the dates you need to know for the ...

The road will be closed from St Peters Avenue to Haugh End Lane for a distance of approximately 285 metres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A bus service through Sowerby will miss stops and divert during month long road closure.placeholder image
A bus service through Sowerby will miss stops and divert during month long road closure.

The notice reads: “Provided that such prohibition shall not extend to vehicles being used in connection with works being carried out and pedestrian access is maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained to closure point.”

Sowerby bus passengers will face diversions.

Team Pennine shared: “Due to roadworks on Fore Lane in Sowerby, the 577 will be diverting.

“All stops between Quarry Hill and Pollit Avenue will be missed, however stops on the diversion route will be served.

“In place from 30th July to 29th August.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The alternative route for drivers is via Fore Lane Avenue, Sowerby New Road, Quarry Hill and vice versa.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice