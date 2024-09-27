Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man and two children were hit by a car in Halifax today.

The accident happened on Spring Hall Lane shortly before 8.14am.

Police were called to a report that the man was trapped under a vehicle.

He was freed and taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened this morning

It was also reported that two children suffered minor injuries.

The police are understood to have closed the road for around 90 minutes while the man was freed and they investigated what had happened.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.