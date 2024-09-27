Spring Hall Lane accident: Halifax road taped off after two children and man hit by car
The accident happened on Spring Hall Lane shortly before 8.14am.
Police were called to a report that the man was trapped under a vehicle.
He was freed and taken to hospital with a leg injury.
It was also reported that two children suffered minor injuries.
The police are understood to have closed the road for around 90 minutes while the man was freed and they investigated what had happened.
