Spring Hall Lane accident: Halifax road taped off after two children and man hit by car

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:02 BST
A man and two children were hit by a car in Halifax today.

The accident happened on Spring Hall Lane shortly before 8.14am.

Police were called to a report that the man was trapped under a vehicle.

He was freed and taken to hospital with a leg injury.

The accident happened this morning

It was also reported that two children suffered minor injuries.

The police are understood to have closed the road for around 90 minutes while the man was freed and they investigated what had happened.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

