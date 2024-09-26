Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s Stoney Royd Cemetery will be closed to vehicles for one day next week.

Calderdale Council says it is shutting the road through the cemetery to vehicles on Tuesday, October 1 while its teams remove a large tree.

The cemetery will still be open to people on foot.

The council posted on social media: “We need to close the road through the cemetery for the day but it will remain open for pedestrian access.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this might cause.”