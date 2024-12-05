Storm Darragh flooding: 'Act now' flood warning for parts of Calderdale and trains cancelled as storm wreaks havoc

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Dec 2024, 18:15 BST
People in parts of Calderdale are being urged to “act now” and “expect flooding” after Storm Darragh brought heavy rain to the borough.

Flood warnings are in place for the River Calder in central Todmorden, Walsden Water – from Bottomley Lock to Clough Mill – and from Todmorden Cricket Ground to the town’s railway bridge.

The Environment Agency says: “River levels are rising in the Upper River Calder as a result of heavy rainfall this afternoon, and continuing into the night.

"The flood warning sirens have been sounded.

Residents are being urged to expect flooding

"Further rainfall as well as strong winds are forecast associated with Storm Darragh on Friday and Saturday. This could cause river levels to remain high for several days. 

“We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

A lower risk level of a flood alert – which says flooding is possible – is in place for the River Calderdale from Todmorden right through to Brighouse.

Trains have also been cancelled between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge after a tree came crashing down, blocking the line.

Northern says disruption is expected until 8.45pm.

